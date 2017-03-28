Nigeria: Senate - 2016 Budget Elapses May 5

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) yesterday said the 2016 budget will be terminated on May 5 and not March 31.

Our correspondent reports that there had been confusion over the expiration date of the 2016 budget.

Speaking to our correspondent, Goje said in line with section 318 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the budget will run for 12 months, starting from when it was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"By the provision of clause 11 of the 2016 Appropriation Act assented to by President Buhari on May 6th, this Budget will so run for 12 months. It will run till May 5," he said.

Goje said any attempt to mop up funds by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would be violation of the Act.