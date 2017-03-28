28 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Former Public Service Accounts Assistant Remanded Over Shs80m

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Juliet Kigongo

Kampala — A former Accounts Assistant in the Ministry of Public Service, Mr Samuel Keddi, has been charged and sent on remand to Luzira prisons over theft of Shs80 million.

Mr Keddi, 50, was jointly charged with the head teacher Najjera Progressive Nursery and Primary School Mr Wilberforce Sajja and a teacher of Real Quality Nursery and Primary School Ms Harriet Galenda.

The trio is charged with two offences of conspiracy to commit a felony and theft of Shs80million from the Ministry of Public Service.

Prosecution led by Ms Pamela Orogot states that the three, between September 2012 and February 2017, in Kampala, conspired to steal Sh80 million from the ministry as salaries and other benefits for Galenda who was purporting to be a personal assistant to the former vice president Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe which was not true.

City Hall Court Grade One magistrate Moses Nabende remanded the accused persons until March 29, when they will re-appear to have their bail application heard.

"You have a right to apply for bail. You have to get substantial sureties next time you appear in court," Mr Nabende said before adjourning the case.

The three accused persons who looked calm did not have any legal presentation.

Uganda

Govt Asked to Implement Anti-Child Sacrifice Laws

Organisations advocating against child sacrifice have appealed to government to implement existing laws on child… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.