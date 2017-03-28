Uganda: Former Public Service Accounts Assistant Remanded Over Shs80m

Kampala — A former Accounts Assistant in the Ministry of Public Service, Mr Samuel Keddi, has been charged and sent on remand to Luzira prisons over theft of Shs80 million.

Mr Keddi, 50, was jointly charged with the head teacher Najjera Progressive Nursery and Primary School Mr Wilberforce Sajja and a teacher of Real Quality Nursery and Primary School Ms Harriet Galenda.

The trio is charged with two offences of conspiracy to commit a felony and theft of Shs80million from the Ministry of Public Service.

Prosecution led by Ms Pamela Orogot states that the three, between September 2012 and February 2017, in Kampala, conspired to steal Sh80 million from the ministry as salaries and other benefits for Galenda who was purporting to be a personal assistant to the former vice president Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe which was not true.

City Hall Court Grade One magistrate Moses Nabende remanded the accused persons until March 29, when they will re-appear to have their bail application heard.

"You have a right to apply for bail. You have to get substantial sureties next time you appear in court," Mr Nabende said before adjourning the case.

The three accused persons who looked calm did not have any legal presentation.