Uganda: Boda Boda Cyclists, PWDs Fuel Human Trafficking Across Borders - Officials

Busia — Boda-Boda cyclists and people with disabilities (PWDs) are fuelling trafficking of human beings according to the coordinator Platform for Labour Action, Mr Moses Binoga.

The Commissioner of Police was addressing participants who were attending a four-day workshop in Busia Town.

Participants included immigration officers, police, civil society activists and local council chairpersons.

Mr Binoga specifically cautioned the immigration and police officers that culprits no longer move with their proper identification documents. He said these days they give the documents to boda-boda cyclists, who carry the victim through short cuts.

PWDs carry the persons in their wheelchairs because nobody checks them when they cross to Kenya.

He told the immigration officers that any victim who is repatriated from captivity must be counseled; arguing that being harsh to victim causes them to remember the trouble they went through to the time they were trafficked. He said traffic in person is now the modern slave trade because the purpose is to force the victims into labour, prostitution or marriage.

Platform for Labour Action is an NGO attached to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which works in partnership with Samaritan's Purse International.