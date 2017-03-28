South Africa: Operation Shikiza Yielded Positive Results in Creighton

press release

Kwazulu — NATAL - A joint operation headed by the Pietermaritzburg Hawks members yielded positive results when they arrested four suspects, Sosha Langa (48), Funizwe Langa (41), Sulwayiphi Langa (41) and Mbekiseni Bekwa (41) for possession of property suspected to be stolen in the Ndilini area, Creighton near Ixopo on Thursday, 23 March 2017.

Hawks members were following up on information about the suspects who were selling cattle in the area. The potential suspects were identified through undercover operations and they were kept under surveillance. On Thursday, a multidisciplinary operation involving Stock Theft Unit, Stock Theft experts, Airwing Unit, Mounted Unit, Umzinto K9 Unit and various other role players was conducted. The suspects were caught red handed whilst selling the cattle suspected to be stolen.

Nineteen cattle to the value of approximately R100 000.00 were recovered and taken to the pound for safe keeping. The four accused appeared in the Hlanganani Magistrate's Court today, 27 March 2017. They were remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 5 April 2017.

Hawks members in Pietermaritzburg urged the community members who lost their cattle around Bulwer, Creighton and surrounding areas to come forward. Sergeant Zakhele Khuzwayo can be contacted on 071 481 2985 or 033 328 4529.