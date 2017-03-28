South Africa: Four Arrested for Drugs Worth R1 Million

press release

On Sunday, 26 March 2017, at approximately 13:00 an Ethekwini Inner South Intelligence Driven joint operation successfully arrested four drug dealers, as well as recovered drugs to the estimated value of R1 million.

The joint operation was conducted to uncover a heroin lab in a flat at Wattle Grove, in Sydenham. The joint operation with Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team, SAPS Provincial Detectives, Shongweni K9 Unit, Durban Metro and Sydenham arrested the four suspects aged between 17 and 25. The suspects were found in possession of 15000 heroin filled capsules, 100000 empty heroin capsules, 2 kilograms heroin powder, 50 steroid tablets and 2 ecstasy tablets, the team also recovered R5000 cash.

The lab raid was conducted by members after the members had been observing the sales of drugs which had been going on at the flat. The suspects were charged for dealing in heroin and for being in possession of heroin. The four suspects appeared in Durban Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their excellent work.