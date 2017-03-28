Ghana: Meet Ghanaian Nancy Abu-Bonsrah - First Black Female Neurosurgeon At Johns Hopkins Hospital

We start this week with heartwarming news, Ghanaian Nancy Abu-Bonsrah becomes the first black female Neurosurgeon at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Abu-Bonsrah left Ghana at the age of 15, and has been in the U.S for nearly 11 years. The first physician in her family, including the extended family, Abu-Bonsrah was matched with Johns Hopkins Hospital to specialize in Neurological Surgery. A hearty congratulations on the remarkable achievement.

According to the Johns Hopkins news release, prior to Match Day, students complete lengthy paperwork, and on-site interviews with hospitals, then provide a ranked list of their top choices. Hospitals submit a similar list, indicating openings, preferred students, and specialty or generalist preferences. Each applicant is matched via computer algorithm to the hospital residency program that is highest on the applicant's list, and has offered the applicant a position. Johns Hopkins students are often matched with their first- or second-choice sites.

Abu-Bonsrah, according the John Hopkins medical news release spent the first 15 years of her life in Ghana and came to Maryland 11 years ago. She attended Hammond High School in Columbia, Maryland and went to college at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, after which, right after her undergrad, she went to Johns Hopkins .

Abu-Bonsrah further stated in the news release that she is very much interested in providing medical care in undeserved settings, specifically surgical care. The Ghanaian hopes to return to her country over the course of her career to help in building sustainable surgical infrastructure.

Her match to Johns Hopkins Hospital for neurological surgery is a dream come true for her. She says she wants to be remembered for serving her community either through providing quality surgical care or mentoring the next generation of surgeons.

Abu-Bonsrah attended Johns Hopkins University school of Medicine alongside her husband, and participated in the Match Day, which took place on the 17th of March. The event took place on the second floor of the Anne and Mike Armstrong Medical Education Building at 1600 McElderry St. in Baltimore, Maryland.

In a Facebook post, Abu-Bonsrah said:

What a way to begin the Sabbath! I still haven't processed it yet but this is such an honor and a privilege to join the department at Hopkins to begin this next phase of my career. I'm so fortunate to have the continued support of my husband, family, friends and mentors. Kwabena and I are excited for what's ahead! #match2017 #glorytoGod #wemadeit #sevenmoreyears #Neurosurgery #firstfemaleAAatHopkins

There has been an outpour of congratulations from social media. We wish Nancy Abu-Bonsrah all the best in her medical career.

