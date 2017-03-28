Uganda: Kanyamunyu Brothers to Appear for Bail Hearing Today

Kampala — The Kanyamunyu brothers who are facing murder charges over the death of a child rights activist, Kenneth Akena will appear at the High Court in Kampala today for hearing of their bail application.

The suspects Matthew Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and his elder brother Joseph Kanyamunyu applied for bail barely a month and a half after their maiden attempt was unsuccessful.

The first application was unsuccessful because they failed to adduce exceptional circumstances like ill health or advanced age to warrant their release.

In support of their bail application, both Matthew and his girlfriend Cynthia insist that they did not murder Akena but acted as good Samaritans who assisted him to hospital after he had been shot by an unknown assailant.

The accused persons will argue before Justice Yasin Nyanzi that they have a fixed place of residence at Royal Palms Estate in Nakawa Division and are committed to attend court at all times as and when required upon being granted bail.

Also in support of his bail application, Joseph Kanyamunyu states that he is married with five children aged between five and 15 and has many dependants to support.

Prosecution states that the three accused on November 12, while on Kampala-Jinja road near Malik Car Bond, opposite Uganda Manufacturers Association offices in Lugogo, Nakawa Division, Kampala, with malice aforethought caused Akena's death.

While denying the accused persons bail in January, the presiding judge advised them to give it another try should the State take longer to have them committed to the High Court for trial. However, the State has since committed the three to High Court to stand trial though their case is pending fixing in a convenient criminal session.