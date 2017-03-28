27 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Trainspotter - the Air Apparent-At an Israeli Apartheid Week Lecture, Dlamini-Zuma Signals She's Ready to Rise

On an insane Monday in Mzansi, only hours after news broke in these pages regarding Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his crew being recalled from various road shows, and minutes after an ordinary meeting of the ANC National Executive Committee welcomed back former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the erstwhile soon-to-be cabinet minister found herself droning out the keynote "Palestine Lecture" at Ben Marais Hall in Rustenburg.

Given that Jacob Zuma's government has performed woefully on the Palestinian issue, and considering Israel's influence in Africa increased massively under Dr Dlamini-Zuma's African Union tenure, perhaps it was only the dog whistling that counted. If so, how's this: the good doctor was whisked out with a security detail fit for President of the Universe, amid chants of "We are ready for 2019." Indeed, her Israeli Apartheid Week lecture was light on substance and heavy on subtext. It was nothing short of a campaign event. By RICHARD POPLAK.

It's complete madness out there, but you know what--Happy 13th Israeli Apartheid week, y'all!

It turns out that university campuses worldwide require an entire week to condemn all things Israel. The basic premise is that the Jewish state maintains a system analogous to South Africa's...

