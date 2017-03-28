Malawi: Angry Mob Kill Cattle Theft Suspect

Lilongwe — An angry mob on Sunday night killed a 39 year-old man suspected of stealing cattle in Lilongwe.

Confirming the incident to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday, Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Inspector Kingsley Dandaula identified the deceased person as Chipiliro Kadengo from Malemia village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kalolo in Lilongwe.

"It is believed that the deceased person heard that his village had a summon from Nsalu Police Unit on 21 March and disappeared from his village but was allegedly caught on March25, 2017 by members of public.

"His relatives thought that he was taken to police, but unfortunately he was found dead on March 26,2017at Mpama Village within TA Kalolo," Dandaula said.

Police have since bemoaned the tendency by members of the general public of taking the law into their hands.