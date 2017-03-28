28 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Builds Oceanic Research Vessel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola is building a modern, strong and high-technology well-equipped oceanic research vessel to conduct studies on marine biology, said on Monday the Fisheries minister, Victória de Barros Neto.

The minister said so at the opening of the seminar on the "Economy of the Sea - challenges, opportunities and risks", promoted by the Ministry of Fisheries, in partnership with the University of Aveiro.

The minister explained that the research vessel will have the capacity to conduct seismic surveys and the seabed, which will contribute to improve knowledge about the sea and its ecosystems.

He emphasized that the ship will also play the role of School Boat, providing in-situ training to young people in the areas of marine research knowledge.

"The Baía-Farta oceanic research vessel will be of great importance, not only for the international scientific community, since Angola is located between two major ocean currents of Benguela and Guinea, sharing with the countries that share these large ecosystems", she said.

Angola

Eurobonds Finance Energy, Water and Construction Projects

At least 15 projects related to energy, water and construction will be financed with Angola's sovereign debt securities… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.