Angola Builds Oceanic Research Vessel

Luanda — Angola is building a modern, strong and high-technology well-equipped oceanic research vessel to conduct studies on marine biology, said on Monday the Fisheries minister, Victória de Barros Neto.

The minister said so at the opening of the seminar on the "Economy of the Sea - challenges, opportunities and risks", promoted by the Ministry of Fisheries, in partnership with the University of Aveiro.

The minister explained that the research vessel will have the capacity to conduct seismic surveys and the seabed, which will contribute to improve knowledge about the sea and its ecosystems.

He emphasized that the ship will also play the role of School Boat, providing in-situ training to young people in the areas of marine research knowledge.

"The Baía-Farta oceanic research vessel will be of great importance, not only for the international scientific community, since Angola is located between two major ocean currents of Benguela and Guinea, sharing with the countries that share these large ecosystems", she said.