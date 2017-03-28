THE Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) might not take part in the 2018 harmonised elections if electoral reforms will not have been implemented then.

Speaking at the recently held Electoral Policy Dialogue hosted by the Election Resource Centre, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said while they were pushing for electoral reforms they were yet to consider whether or not to participate in the 2018 harmonised elections.

He said, "As a party, we are not yet talking about participation but, instead, electoral reforms which are necessary for the elections to be considered credible.

"We are preparing for the 2018 elections just like any other party and our president has already toured the country's 10 provinces speaking to meet with traditional leaders and the people."

He added, "Our participation, however, has not been confirmed yet as electoral reforms have not yet been guaranteed."

The Electoral Policy Dialogue was meant to bring together political parties and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to discuss the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system to be implemented by the electoral board.

Last week, Makarau accused political parties of failing to negotiate in good faith.

Also present at the Electoral Policy Dialogue event were Jealous Mawarire from former vice president Joice Mujuru's National People's Party, Edwin Mushoriwa of MDC and Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) president Elton Mangoma.

