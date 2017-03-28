Nigeria to Rely On Hit-and-Run Immunisation Tactics in North-East

Abuja — As Nigeria joins the rest of the African continent on immunisation against polio, the Nigerian government would have to rely on hit-and-run tactics to immunise children in the North-east against the virus.

The situation is made worse by the resurgence of Boko Haram terrorists' attacks in recent times in the region.

Director of Save One Million Lives Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Ibrahim Kana, told Arise News in an interview that the situation remains dicey.

Kana explained that the current exercise is pertinent to pushing the fight against polio further.

He said: "It's such an important exercise that we are carrying out now under the leadership of WHO, we all know that across the world, there are only three countries that are still harbouring polio virus, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"The unfortunate part of it is that Nigeria is not a war-torn country compared to Afghanistan and Pakistan. It's actually worrisome to us, the government in Nigeria.

"For the past six to seven years, Nigeria actually has devoted a lot of resources, both human and financial resources towards bringing an end to polio.

"Incidentally, and fortunately for us, two years ago, Nigeria was certified Polio free by WHO because we have not recorded a single case of polio for over one and a half years.

"And we were heading towards removing Nigeria among the countries still harbouring polio. As huge as India is, India was able to control and eliminate polio."

Kana added that "it's such an embarrassment for us. That is actually as a result of Boko Haram crisis in Borno State, North Eastern part of Nigeria".

"Now, what is happening is that, despite our massive campaign against polio, whereby we immunise all children under five across the country, you realise that the situation is extremely difficult to reach those hard-to-reach areas, how to reach all areas, especially the areas where Boko Haram has completely taken over in Borno State, Yobe State, even part of Adamawa State.

"We introduce what we call the best pathways of campaign, of immunising children, where we call it 'hit-and-run' whereby at situations where there is calmness in those areas, we go in and immunise before another free attack comes in.

"But however, the importance of this is that Nigeria is bordering many of these African countries, and there is a lot of movement, so there is a real challenge," he said.

Kana also assured Nigerians of robust funding by government of immunisation programmes across the country.