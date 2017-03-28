28 March 2017

Angola: Football - Palancas Negras Train On Buffalo City Pitch

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's football team will trained on Monday to adapt to the pitch of the s Bufalo City stadium in Bloefonteim, in view of Tuesday's game against South Africa, under the FIFA 2017 date.

In this match with Bafana Bafana, the captains Manucho Gonçalves (Rayo Vallecano of Spain) and Jonatham Buatu (Waasland - Bevereen of Belgium) were released by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), due to the commitments in their respective clubs.

In the first friendly match this year, the Palancas Negras lost last Saturday in Maputo to Mozambique by 0-2, a game that marked the debut of Brazilian coach Beto Bianchi.

The national team will be involved as from next June in the tournament qualifying for the final phase of the African Cup of Nations (CAN2018) in Cameroon.

Angola will play Burkina Faso in the first round.

