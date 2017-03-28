Angola: Eurobonds Finance Energy, Water and Construction Projects

Luanda — At least 15 projects related to energy, water and construction will be financed with Angola's sovereign debt securities in the form of Eurobonds, in the amount of USD 1.5 billion, issued on November 4, 2015, in the international market, ANGOP learnt on Monday.

Angola's sovereign debt securities, in the form of Eurobonds, were issued by a consortium of banks, formed by "Goldman Sachs International" as Global Coordinator, "Deutsche Bank" and "Industrial and Commercial Bank of China - ICBC International".

According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance that reached Angop on Monday, the Government concluded the public tender for the acquisition of technical assistance services for monitoring and control of the projects financed with the funds raised in the placement operation of "Eurobonds", having been chosen the company Aurecon Angola, Ltd, based on the bid published on November 30, 2016 in stated-owned daily newspaper of Jornal de Angola, so that it may act as the Technical Advisor, responsible for preparing projects, analysis, reports and validation of documents supporting the payment of contracted projects.