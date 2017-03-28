Angola At World Summit On Industrialization

Luanda — Angola, through the Ministry of Industry, is taking part since Monday at the World Summit on Manufacturing and Industrialization in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a joint initiative launched by UNIDO and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy, ANGOP learnt.

This summit, which Angola is represented by the Industry Minister, Bernarda Martins, is due to close on March 30, and is taking place under the motto: "Taking a Transformational Approach".

The initiative was designed to discuss the role of industrialization in the current context and promote the role of manufacturing in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.