28 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Guilty of Rhodes Park Rapes and Murders

The three men who raped two women and killed their husbands in Rhodes Park, Johannesburg were found guilty in the North Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Admore Ndlovu, 23, Thabo Nkala, 25, and Mduduzi Mathibela Lawrence, 32, were found guilty of robbery, two counts of rape and two counts of murder.

They were allegedly part of a 12-man gang who attacked two couples who had gone to the park in Kensington on the evening of Saturday, October 17, 2015, after a church service.

The four were reportedly forced to lie on the ground. A knife was used to cut off the underwear of both women before they were raped.

Their husbands, Zukisa Khela and Sizwe Tyeke, were forced to strip and were ordered into the lake, where they drowned. Police divers found the bodies.

The gang allegedly stole their clothes, jewellery, and cellphones.

Source: News24

