28 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Govt Effects 9 Percent Salary Increases for Civil Servants

Tagged:

Related Topics

TEACHERS and all civil servants will get their promised 9% salary increases as of 1 April 2017.

This was announced by finance permanent secretary Ericah Shafudah in a notice issued to all offices, ministries and agencies last week Friday.

The salary increase comes after the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) along with the Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu) and the education ministry signed an agreement at State House last October.

This was after the national examinations for Grade 10 and Grade 12 were postponed and classes put on hold after the teachers went on a two-day strike seeking salary increases.

Shafudah said the salary increase is for Grades 1A to 15, including a 7% adjustment to the transport allowance for staff below the management cadre, and 7% to the motor-vehicle allowance for management.

Nantu secretary general Basilius Haingura said he is happy that government has kept its promise.

"It will improve the lives of not just teachers, but all public workers. It started out as a fight for teachers, but in the end it benefited all. We must always stand together, and never be divided for fights such as this," he stated.

Namibia

Cyclists Vorster, Adrian Excel in Cape Epic

NAMIBIAN female cyclists Michelle Vorster and Vera Adrian did their country proud by excelling in the grueling Cape Epic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.