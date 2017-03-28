TEACHERS and all civil servants will get their promised 9% salary increases as of 1 April 2017.

This was announced by finance permanent secretary Ericah Shafudah in a notice issued to all offices, ministries and agencies last week Friday.

The salary increase comes after the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) along with the Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu) and the education ministry signed an agreement at State House last October.

This was after the national examinations for Grade 10 and Grade 12 were postponed and classes put on hold after the teachers went on a two-day strike seeking salary increases.

Shafudah said the salary increase is for Grades 1A to 15, including a 7% adjustment to the transport allowance for staff below the management cadre, and 7% to the motor-vehicle allowance for management.

Nantu secretary general Basilius Haingura said he is happy that government has kept its promise.

"It will improve the lives of not just teachers, but all public workers. It started out as a fight for teachers, but in the end it benefited all. We must always stand together, and never be divided for fights such as this," he stated.