Ethiopia: Time to Release the Hostage Heritages

So many foreign history researchers, for so many years, have been interested in and have been studying the ancient civilizations of Ethiopia. And Europeans seem to have proved pioneers in probing into the history and civilization of ancient Ethiopia. The German orientalist Hiob Ludolf, who was also known as the father of Ethiopian studies in Europe was one of the scholars who learnt Amharic and Giez(Ethiopian) languages from the famous Ethiopian scholar and monk Aba Gorgorios.

The intimate knowledge he acquired from the monk helped him write different historical books about Ethiopia including grammar and dictionary books. After Ludolf, many scholars like Eduard Ruppell, Enno Littmann, Oigun Mitvok, Carlo Konti Rosini, etc had conducted deep researches on Giez and Amharic languages, Chronicles of Ethiopian kings, Glory of Saints, and ancient Ethiopian Codices (Brana books) which are made from goat skins.

They also translated different glories, chronicles, historical and philosophy books from Ethiopian in to their native languages assisted by different dictionaries. They have also published several books concerning Ethiopian history, ancient civilization, art, religion, philosophy etc. This works of the scholars are still highly praised and credited as exceptional studies by European scholars. According to Dr Gete Gelaye who works in Hamburg University.

He also indicated that there is a research center established in the university and is named after Hiob Ludolf, center of Ethiopian studies. Different scholars from several countries around the world go to Hamburg in semesters and give lectures about Ethiopia and Horn of Africa. Different projects concerning Encyclopedia Ethiopica, Ethiopian languages, cultures, history, ethnology, art, codices (Brana books) etc are conducted in the center.

Carlo Konti Rosini on the other hand had been a civil worker for colonial Italy in Eritrea from 1889-1903. He had taken so many ancient Brana book to Italy, translated and published them in his native language. A catalog 'Fondo Conti Rosini' is provided a special archive for Ethiopian Brana books in the Italian National Library. He had also collected several Brana books purchasing through different individuals in different periods of time.

There are several collections of Ethiopian Brana books more than , letters historical documents in the national library of France. This books are placed in the library with catalogs named after the individuals who took them to France. Collections of Antoine d'Abbadie, Chaine Marius, Casimir Mondon, and Marcel Griaule are the dominant ones.

Gete referring Laurent Hericher, curator at the department of manuscripts and president of French National Library (BNF), indicated that the books are significance as they are very ancient, historic, and expensive(precious) heritages, that comprises not only Ethiopian religions but also deeper knowledge about mysteries of civilization, art, philosophy, law, medication etc. He also noted that the knowledge, philosophy, art etc including the career of Ethiopian scholars in writing and preparing the Brana books is very special. From the rare and expensive Ethiopian Brana books in BNF, the original copy of the Book of Job(Eyob, in Amharic and Giez) is the one which was taken by James Bruce.

In general several thousands of ancient Brana books are taken from Ethiopiato different European cities and towns and are still in museums, universities, and libraries. These heritages have been taken by different ways. Some Europeans say their kings and scholars bought them from Ethiopians. Some Ethiopians and others argue that they were stolen by different under-covered expeditions. Some could even indicate that the books were sent by Ethiopian kings for European rulers as gifts.

Let's say European kings or scholars had bought the books from Ethiopians directly or indirectly(through representatives) or they had received them as gifts from Ethiopian kings or scholars . Some Ethiopian individuals like Blata Kidane Mariam Abera who had access to the books had made deals with Conti Rosini to sell the books. This could be legal in the eyes of both groups.

But one in this modern world should realize that these are heritages and foot prints of the civilization of Ethiopian peoples. They are not properties of on Ethiopian scholar or priest or king or they don't belong to a rich Europian big spender or historian. They only belong to the people of Ethiopia. A deal made with one desperate Ethiopian thief and a wealthy European heritage collector(hunter) does never represent the people of both groups.

So, the one and only truth is that whether some greedy Ethiopians sold the books or they are stolen by the Europeans, they still belong to the their roots, Ethiopians. The Europeans could put them safely and protect them in their great museums and libraries, but the the Ethiopians should never be the ones to go abroad and visit their own ancient civilization.

They are our identities telling the world who we used to be. Therefor, the world should volunteer to hand over these heritages back. Our history should never be distorted because of rare evidences of our civilizations and some of them held hostages not only in Europe but also in different countries around the globe. No one should take it for granted (fore granted) that buying ones nation's heritage from an individual as a legal trade exchange. Those books have been contributing a lot to the improvement of science, philosophy and religious aspects of the world and now it is time to hand them back to from where they originated. I think all developed countries should underline that it is not only lending us money and backing up our economy(with much dept) that will enhance our bilateral relations but also sending back our ancient heritages which will build mutual trust between us for better future world.