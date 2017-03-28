South Africa is in crisis and anyone who cannot see that, is just bluffing themselves.

This was the scathing criticism shared by struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on the direction the country is headed.

A frail Madikizela-Mandela was speaking on the side-lines of the Ahmed Kathrada commemoration ceremony at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Kathrada died early on Tuesday morning.

Madikizela-Mandela said: "This is not just another loss of a struggle stalwart, this was a rehash of Madiba's passing and it is very, very emotional. I just saw all over again what I saw on that day, the 5th of December 2013, when Madiba left us."

She said Kathrada was an extension of Madiba.

"His departing brings finality to the chapter on the history of our struggle. One, of course, has fears for our country. I wish he hadn't left at this particular time. I can imagine how pained he was that he left at this particular time.

"All what we fought for is not what is going on right now. It is a tragedy that he lived and saw what was happening, we cannot pretend like South Africa is not in crisis, our country is in crisis and anyone who cannot see that is just bluffing themselves."

Close friends, family and members of the community said they would remember the 87-year-old as a jolly, kind and honest man. A man "spoke truth to power".

The ceremony was attended by George Bizos, Gauteng premier David Makhura and former justice Zac Yacoob.

There was not a dry eye in the auditorium as speaker after speaker shared fond memories of Kathrada.

The funeral service is taking place on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

Source: News24