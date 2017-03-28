28 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa/Angola: Jali to Captain Bafana Against Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Phakamani Mahlambi, Luther Singh and Diamond Thopola will make their Bafana Bafana debuts when they start against Angola in an international friendly match at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Tuesday.

According to the official SAFA website, the trio are part of nine changes made by stand-in Bafana Bafana head coach Owen da Gama to the starting XI that beat Guinea-Bissau 3-1 in Durban last Saturday.

Defenders Eric Mathoho and Tebogo Langerman are the only survivors from the last match while Darren Keet gets the nod ahead of Itumeleng Khune in goal.

Keet's last game for Bafana Bafana was the 3-1 loss to Algeria in January 2015 in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Equatorial Guinea.

Langerman will continue at left-back while Thopola will occupy the right-back position. Mathoho will partner Rivaldo Coetzee in central defence.

Andile Jali and Tiyani Mabunda will pull the strings from the middle of the park where they will be assisted by Under-20 internationals Phakamani Mahlambi and Luther Singh.

Jali will also captain the side - the second time he has done so. He last wore the armband in January 2015 in Libreville, Gabon when Bafana Bafana defeated Mali 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly ahead of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. The Belgium-based player has shrugged off a shoulder injury to fight his way into the starting line-up.

Up front, Lebohang Manyama will go in search of goals alongside Percy Tau.

The injured Thulani Hlatshwayo will be in the stands and will be joined by Thabo Mnyamane as only 12 players are allowed to sit on the bench.

BAFANA BAFANA XI:

Darren Keet (GK), Diamond Thopola, Tebogo Langerman, Erick Mathoho, Rivaldo Coetzee, Andile Jali (captain), Tiyani Mabunda, Phakamani Mahlambi, Luther Singh, Lebohang Manyama, Percy Tau

Substitutes: Shu-aib Walters (GK), Itumeleng Khune (GK), Lorenzo Gordinho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Hlompo Kekana, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Keagan Dolly, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Kermit Erasmus

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Mandela's Comrade Ahmed Kathrada Has Died

"Kathy" was one of the most well-known, well-liked and most respected leaders of the South African revolution Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.