South Africa/Angola: Jali to Captain Bafana Against Angola

Phakamani Mahlambi, Luther Singh and Diamond Thopola will make their Bafana Bafana debuts when they start against Angola in an international friendly match at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Tuesday.

According to the official SAFA website, the trio are part of nine changes made by stand-in Bafana Bafana head coach Owen da Gama to the starting XI that beat Guinea-Bissau 3-1 in Durban last Saturday.

Defenders Eric Mathoho and Tebogo Langerman are the only survivors from the last match while Darren Keet gets the nod ahead of Itumeleng Khune in goal.

Keet's last game for Bafana Bafana was the 3-1 loss to Algeria in January 2015 in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Equatorial Guinea.

Langerman will continue at left-back while Thopola will occupy the right-back position. Mathoho will partner Rivaldo Coetzee in central defence.

Andile Jali and Tiyani Mabunda will pull the strings from the middle of the park where they will be assisted by Under-20 internationals Phakamani Mahlambi and Luther Singh.

Jali will also captain the side - the second time he has done so. He last wore the armband in January 2015 in Libreville, Gabon when Bafana Bafana defeated Mali 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly ahead of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. The Belgium-based player has shrugged off a shoulder injury to fight his way into the starting line-up.

Up front, Lebohang Manyama will go in search of goals alongside Percy Tau.

The injured Thulani Hlatshwayo will be in the stands and will be joined by Thabo Mnyamane as only 12 players are allowed to sit on the bench.

BAFANA BAFANA XI:

Darren Keet (GK), Diamond Thopola, Tebogo Langerman, Erick Mathoho, Rivaldo Coetzee, Andile Jali (captain), Tiyani Mabunda, Phakamani Mahlambi, Luther Singh, Lebohang Manyama, Percy Tau

Substitutes: Shu-aib Walters (GK), Itumeleng Khune (GK), Lorenzo Gordinho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Hlompo Kekana, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Keagan Dolly, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Kermit Erasmus

Source: Sport24