Ethiopia: Shifting to Production of Industrial Raw Materials

Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resource has launched an agricultural extension strategy which is believed as a significant step to speed up the transformation of Ethiopian agriculture. In line with the launching ceremony, various stakeholders made fruitful discussion on the strategy on the same day. In the discussion, stakeholders provided valuable suggestions, which indicate what should be included or excluded to the final draft of the strategy.

As the new Agricultural Extension Strategy employs market-oriented and demand driven system, it can play significant roles in replacing traditional farming mechanisms with modern and advantageous systems to raise the volume of production and productivity of farmers and semi-pastoralists.

Agriculture and Natural Resource Minister Dr. Eyasu Abriha on the occasion said that currently the agricultural, market-oriented and climate change extension services are typical instruments among global and continental institutes to bring radical change in their respective goals. To ensure the promising results, the government and agricultural extension experts need to work to change the attitude of people towards the use of modern technology and new way of farming techniques as well as the use of farming inputs.

Though the Ethiopian agricultural extension service had begun in 1931, it didn't push the sector to bring reinforced outcome due to the limitation in the availability of infrastructure, and provision of technology and human power.

Recognizing the ultimate benefit of agricultural extension system for Ethiopian agricultural transformation, the incumbent has been working aggressively to modernize the Ethiopian agriculture and improve the lives of the people through formulating policies and strategies that can steadily raise the national economic growth process at a faster pace, Dr. Eyasu reiterated.

In this regard, State Minister Tesfaye Mengiste said currently, over 60,000 agricultural experts have been deployed in every rural Kebele to provide extension services for farmers and semi-pastoralists. As the government has so far established over 12,000 training stations to modernize the agricultural extension system, it will continue to construct additional 5,000 training centers in the coming years, he noted.

In deed, the newly launched strategy will assist to establish market-led extension system that would enable the people benefit more from the development efforts. When we look over the international experience, the extension system can reduce the level of famine by 9.8 per cent and increase the rate of utilizing technology by 7.1 per cent.

This shows that if we strengthen the provision of the agricultural extension service for farmers and semi-pastoralists, and improve the habit of utilizing agricultural technology, it will take no longer time to totally eradicate famine from its root. The agricultural extension system has so far contributed a lot in assisting the efforts being made to reduce poverty through improving productivity.

The strategy will play a crucial role to improve the livelihood of smallholder farmers, add values and feed industrial parks as well as to benefit women and youths. It will also create effective and efficient agricultural extension system in the country. Besides, it will contribute importantly to the attainment of food and nutrition security, poverty reduction, and wealth creation through developing innovative, systematic and dynamic agricultural services.

Dr. Eyasu stated that the strategy will serve as an umbrella for the agricultural sub-sectors, including crops, livestock and fishery, natural resources management and other cross cutting issues.

Another option for transforming agriculture is shifting smallholder farmers from producing stable food to industrial raw materials. This mode leads to increased product supply of raw materials for agro-processing industries.

To sustainably get out of the age old farming tradition of smallholders, a plan of shifting may be achieved in the short to medium run. To make this happen, market allows households to increase their incomes by producing crops. It also helps the farmers to provide cash to buy household consumption items, rather than be constrained to produce the various goods that the household needs to consume.

In addition to the need for restructuring the traditional subsistence agriculture, with the objective of commercializing it and making it produce quality raw materials for industries, the manufacturing industries have to also undergone restructuring. Since processing of agricultural raw materials, especially food staff require great care and stringent sanitary and safety condition, industries have to restructure to come to this standard.

In this case, the farm will be a good place to live in a healthy environment, a good place to raise a family, and a good way to be a part of a caring community. Many sustainable farms created quality of life and benefited farmers to raise their net farm income.

Agricultural extension has a tremendous opportunity to play an important role in the sustainable agriculture investment. The traditional technology transfer model is simply not adequate to meet the needs of the farmer.

Traditionally, farmers were working with nature rather than trying to control nature. They were trying to fit their farms and farming methods to their land and climate rather than trying to redirect, restrict, or bend nature to fit the way they might prefer to farm. Currently, farmers are able to reduce their dependence on pesticides, fertilizers, and other costly inputs that would increase farm profits. Thus, their farms would be more economically viable as well as more ecologically sound because they can function in harmony with nature.

With no doubt, significant outcomes will surely be registered in agricultural productivity if the agricultural extension strategy properly implemented. This includes the proper implementation of water-shade activities and and utilizing proper agricultural technologies. The strategy would also provide typical contribution for nation's capital accumulation and its structural transformation.

To make this happen, the government has aggressively worked on building the capacity of farmers and semi-pastoralists engaged in small farm lands, where 90 per cent of the production attained.

As the extension service cannot be left for the government alone, it requires the active participation of every stakeholder such as research institutes, experts and farmers, among others. Shifting to the production of industrial raw materials is a must for Ethiopian agricultural transformation.