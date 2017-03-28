Ethiopia: Coffee Take GERD Title Beating Adama City

The Addis side Coffee beat Adama City 4-1 to clinch the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) title on Saturday.

The competition that was organized by the GERD Secretariat in cooperation with country's football governing body brought together four sides - Coffee, Adama City, Arba Minch City and Fasil City.

It was organized to mark the 6th anniversary of the start of the construction of the grand Dam on the Nile River.

The guest of honour in the final day was the Minister of Youth and Sports, Iristu Yirdaw who said that 56 percent of the Dam's construction has been completed in the span of six years.

"The corner stone was laid down on 2 April 2011. That was a historic day for the people of Ethiopia. When the construction comes to an end it will generate 6, 000MW hydroelectric power. To a large extent that will mitigate the country's power need," Tigistu said.

He added that organizing this kind of event has multi-purposes. "On the one hand it gives pleasure and entertainment for the people. On the other it is helpful to mark the historic day. It is also beneficial to raise fund for the construction of the Dam," he said.

Fasil City beat Arba Minch City 1-0 to take the third place in the day's other game. For Fasil City this was a big achievement.

The Coffee fans made the day colourful with sweet victory songs and dance. After collecting the trophy the Coffee fans including the players had shown magnificent performance to express their delight.