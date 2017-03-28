The defending champions Saint George were stunned 2-1 by lowly Mekelakeya in the Ethiopian Premier League clash on Friday days after they knocked out AC Leopards of Congo Brazzaville in the CAF Champions League with a 2-0 win.

The St, George fans went to the stadium expecting an easy victory over Mekelakeya to extend lead in premier league but it was not to be so.

Despite defeat St. George still remain on top of the table on 35 points with one match at hand while the winners Mekelakeya stand below the mid-table on 24 points from 19 games.

Dedebit closed in on the gap having equal 35 points after finishing 1-1 with Jimma Ababuna on Sunday. Dedebit who stand second in the table collected 35 points from 20 games while Jimma have 20 points from 20 games.

Addis Ababa City jumped one ladder up to take the 15th place for the first time after beating Commercial Banks 2-1. They have now 15 points from 20 games.

By contrast Banks went one worse to take the bottom side with equal 15 points from equal 20 games.

Dire Dawa also succeeded in collecting the full three points with a 2-0 home win over Wolayita Dicha. The winners have 21 points from 20 games while the losers Wolayita Dicha have 22 points from equal 20 games.

The third place is occupied by Sidama Coffee on 33 points from 19 games. Coffee come next on 32 points from equal 19 games.

Sidama Coffee will host Coffee next Thursday to determine their standing in the table. The win surely gives them a comfortable place in the line-up. With the win their title hope will be alive. If they (Sidama Coffee) concede defeat their title hope will be in jeopardy.

But a win for the Addis side Coffee will accelerate their campaign for the season's title.

The Premier League competition will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in different venues.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit is the leading scorer with 16 goals while Salhadin Said, his team mate Adane Girma and Fitsum Gebre-Mariam of Electric are next in line with nine goals each.