Nigeria: Ogun Police Arrest Man for Beheading 72-Year-Old Woman

Abeokuta — Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bimbo Oyeyemi, yesterday disclosed that the Command arrested one Mr. Adeoye Ikugbayibe, for allegedly beheading one 72 years old woman, Mrs. Funmilayo Shada.

Oyeyemi also disclosed that Ikugbayibe who is 23 years was arrested following a report by the son of the deceased, Ekundayo Shada, who lodged a complain at Abigi Divisional Headquarters, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

The PPRO, said upon receiving the complain from Ekundayo, the DPO of Abigi Division, Komolafe Omoniyi, led detectives to the scene, combed the surrounding bush and finally got the suspect arrested.

While narrating the incident, Oyeyemi said Ekundayo explained that the incident happened on his way to the farm to meet his mother who had gone earlier, when he met Adeoye holding a polythene bag.

He said as soon as the suspect sighted him, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush. Suspecting a foul play, Ekundayo ran home to check his mother but could not find her. He later came back to check the bag dropped by the suspect only for him to discover the severed head and wrist of his mother in the bag.

However, On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime claiming he had been having a running battle with the deceased over a portion of land.

Meanwhile, the severed head and the remains of the deceased has since been deposited in the mortuary while the machete used by the suspect was also recovered.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered that the suspect be transferred to homicide section of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCIID) for further investigation.