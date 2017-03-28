A MAN suspected of having travelled from Namibia was arrested at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday in connection with 12 rhino horns found in express air parcels.

According to international media reports, Hong Kong customs last Wednesday seized the 12 pieces of suspected rhino horn that were in two express air parcels. The horns weighed about 6,6 kilograms and are estimated to be N$1,3 million. During a cargo examination, customs officers screened two express parcels declared as "coffee", and originating from Namibia.

However, the officials reportedly found the suspected rhino horns after opening the parcels. After follow-up investigations, a 42-year-old man, whose identity has been withheld, was arrested. The man has since been released on bail, pending further investigations.

Namibian police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi told The Namibian yesterday that they were aware of the incident, but could not confirm whether the man or the rhino horns which were discovered were from Namibia.

"Police are working with Interpol on the case, and we will inform the public as soon as we get anything," he said.

Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said the ministry was aware of the reports, but could as yet not establish whether the incident had any links to Namibia.

Muyunda also said the ministry was trying to establish if indeed the man who was arrested in connection with the rhino horns had travelled from Namibia.