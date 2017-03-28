Tanzania: Moshi Cement Factory Closed Over Pollution

MOSHI Cement factory was yesterday ordered to close business over environmental pollution, with the government demanding the implementation of the National Environment Management Council (NEMC)'s recommendations.

Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, Union and Environment, January Makamba, ordered immediate closure of the factory, saying: "This factory should from effective today halt operations pending implementation of NEMC recommendations on environment pollution.

"The council had after visiting the cement manufacturer, directed the management to observe the Environment Management Act of 2004, which provides for legal and institutional framework for sustainable management of the environment, "said the minister after being briefing by NEMC officials and visiting the Moshi based factory.

Earlier, NEMC Coordinator for Environment Management in the Northern Zone, Dr Menan Jangu, briefed the minister, saying the council had directed the factory management to erect special fence at the factory.

"We also directed them to put up pavements and install machines that will prevent cement dust from air pollution," said Dr Jangu. A factory representative who was identified as Sophia, said the fence construction will be executed after acquiring the title deed of the plot on which the factory sits.

Mr Makamba appealed to environment stakeholders to enhance efforts to protect Lake Chala from environment pollution, saying the lake's water level had tremendously dwindled. The minister made the appeal after visiting the Crater Lake in a caldera on the borders of Tanzania and Kenya on the eastern edge of Mount Kilimanjaro.

"The water level of the lake has declined due to the effects of climate change emanating from environment pollution," he said, hinting that Tanzania and Kenya will meet soon to draw collective strategies to protect the lake, home to the endemic Chala tilapia which is now considered as endangered species.