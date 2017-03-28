Ethiopia: Steel Use On the Rise

The Metals Industries Development Institute has announced during the presentation of its six-month report that steel consumption per capita in Ethiopia had grown to 39Kg since the formation of the Institute in 2010. In 2009, per capita consumption in Ethiopia was 12Kg, which is low compared to the African average of 49Kg.

There are more than 400 operational companies in the metal industry, which have helped the country to scale up consumption. Around 85pc of the companies are locally owned, while the rest are joint ventures between Ethiopian and foreign investors.

However, foreign companies account for the majority of metal production. Chinese companies account for about 35 projects in operation. They have the highest share of electronics and reinforcement bar production.

Aside from aiming to produce import substitution products, the Institute works to increase export capacity. The country earned around 17.5 million dollars from exports of metal in the past seven month.