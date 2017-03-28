Ethiopia: Next Stop for Radisson Blu - Bishoftu

Lions Group will invest 500 million Br in the 150 room hotel

Lions Group of Companies (LGC) is negotiating with Radisson Blu member Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group to bring Radisson Blu to Bishoftu (Debreziet), making the city the third destination for an international brand hotel outside Addis Abeba.

Radisson Blu Bishoftu Conference and Wellness Destination will have 150 rooms, three restaurants, three bars and one VIP bar. It will also have six different sized conference halls, where the biggest hall will have a capacity of 1,500 people. The hotel will also contain a swimming pool, and a luxurious wellness and treatment center.

The local property developer Lions Group of Companies will invest half a billion Birr for the completion of the hotel, which is already in progress. The hotel, which is expected to be operational within two years, is located in the area of the Bishoftu's crater lakes, Babogaya.

This is the first time that Lions Group has engaged in the hotel business. Lions Group has been engaged in importing and distributing agricultural and industrial chemicals, family planning contraceptives, engineering and automotive. The company also distributes hybrid seeds.

Confirming that they are dealing with the Radisson Blu, Samuel Getachew, the hotel's project manager refrained from giving Fortune any comment about the details of the deal, saying the agreement is confidential.

But the management deal is expected to be signed within two months as the two parties have now finalized the basic deal, according to sources.

"We are in the pre-signing stage so we can not disclose the details of the agreement," Kumenger Teketel, managing director of Ozzie Business and Hospitality Group told Fortune. Ozzie is negotiating with the Hotel on the behalf of Lions Group.

Most of the hotels in Ethiopia that are managed by international hotel brands share 20pc-25pc of their revenues with their international brands.

Lions Group was established in 1991, incorporating three companies: Lions International Trading Plc, Lions Agri-Mech and Engineering Service, and NONO Agricultural Development Plc. The company secured a 15,000sqm plot of land at Babogaya, and will construct the hotel on 3,000sqm plot, with four storeys.

Radisson Blu currently has two brands in Addis Abeba, one operational and the other under development. The operational Radisson Blu was opened in 2012, in the Kazanchis area, with 204 rooms. The other hotel is located in Bole and will be named Radisson Blu Plaza. It will incorporate 165 rooms and is expected to be operational before the end of 2017.

In addition to Bishoftu, Hawassa and Langano are the two regional cities which are going to play host to international brand hotels. Hilton Worldwide partnered with Sunshine Business Plc to open Hilton Hawassa Resort & Spa, which will have 169 guest rooms, and is expected to begin welcoming guests in 2020. The Wyndham Garden Langano is set to open by 2018 in Langano after Santa Maria Real Estate & Hotels Plc and Wyndham signed a deal to open the 112-room hotel.

Including these three regional hotels there are about 20 hotels that are international brands being built and in different stages of completion. Six international brand hotels are currently operational in the country, including Radisson Blu, Sheraton, Marriot, Hilton, Wyndham and Golden Tulip.

"It is very essential to have international brands in the regional cities, but what has to be ensured is that they should not expand to seize the businesses of the local hotel," comments Fisseha Asres, a hotel expert who has worked in management positions at Hilton Addis, Marriott Hotels Group and Intercontinental Addis Hotel. "Rather, it should be a chance to advance the local hotel businesses and impart expertise to the local brands."

Radisson Blu, a member of the Scandinavian Rezidor Hotel Group, based in Brussels, Belgium, features 380 hotels across the globe.