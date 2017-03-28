25 March 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Launches Three New Destinations

Ethiopian Airlines has launched flights to three new destinations. The new destinations are Victoria Falls, Oslo, and Antananarivo starting from this week to 28 March 2017.

"The three new destinations will further strengthens the Airline's in the continent in connecting more cities in Africa to more cities in the world than any other airline," said Tewolde G.Mariam, CEO of the Airline, in a statement during the launch.

"The three new destinations in just three days is one of the greatest expansions in Ethiopian's long and illustrious history," Tewolde added.

The three destinations, are part of seven new destinations the airlines will launch during the first six months of 2017. Three of the destinations are in Asia: flights to Chengud, Singapore and Jakarta will start before July. Flights to Conakry started in February 2017.

The Airline also launched cargo services to Ahmedabad, a fifth cargo gateway to India which will begin in March 28,2017. The airline now has a total of 585 weekly flights to different parts of the continent and 54 daily flights to Europe.

Ethiopian targets to reach 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025.

