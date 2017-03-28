25 March 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Seven Months See 38 Mergers

Tagged:

Related Topics

During the first seven months of the 2016/2017 fiscal year, 38 companies have carried out mergers. Out of the 38 mergers 10 of them were facilitated by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa(COMESA). The remaining 28 of the mergers were cross border, as well as between local companies.

The Ethiopian Trade Competition and Consumers' Protection Authority approved the mergers. The Authority undertook an inquiry on the proposed merger transactions. The Authority mainly gave emphasis to companies with a capital of more than 30 million Br.

The acquisition of Red Fox International Business Plc, a cement company, by National Cement was one of the mergers that took place within the last seven months.

The Authority's concern is primarily whether the proposed transaction between the parties would or is likely to have any effect of substantially preventing or lessening competition, and whether it is contrary to the public interest in the market.

Ethiopia

Number of Kenyans Going Hungry Doubles to 3m - Red Cross

The number of Kenyans needing emergency food aid has doubled in the past three months to three million, the Red Cross… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.