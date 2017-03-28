Namibia: Woman Threatened Before Murder-Suicide

DEATH threats clouded Elizabeth Mwahalandaya Haimbodi's life from the moment she met Festus Nghitiwa until he killed her last Thursday in Katutura, Windhoek.

Nghitiwa (50) shot Haimbodi (33) with a 7.65mm pistol in her shack at Katutura's Single Quarters before he turned the gun on himself.

The mother of two - 13-year-old Olivia Mateus and 7-year-old Kashango Tadhitala - worked as a cleaner at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek.

Haimbodi's cousin Christine Shityeni (22), told The Namibian yesterday at the family home, which is not far from where the murder-suicide has occurred, that the two had been romantically involved for about five months before Haimbodi broke it off in January this year.

Shityeni said her cousin made no secret of it that she wanted to get out of the relationship because of Nghitiwa's jealousy and insecurity.

"He never hit her, but every time they would have their differences, he would say he will kill her and then kill himself," Shityeni said.

Another cousin, Amina Vilho, said Haimbodi spoke to her brother about Nghitiwa on 19 March, a few days before she was killed on 23 March.

Vilho said although Nghitiwa consistently threatened Haimbodi with death, she always just took it as a joke.

"The guy was quiet and reserved, and did not seem like he was capable of doing something like this," said Vilho, who had moved to Windhoek a week before the incident.

Vilho had accompanied Haimbodi's father, Moses Nginongelo, to identify her body at the shack where she was killed.

"I couldn't believe when we got there. It was as if she was still alive and was going to get up at any moment," Vilho said, adding that they found her in a sitting position with a towel around her and a wash basin on the floor close to her feet.

"We were about 24 family members at her place that day. Nobody in our family could believe that this happy person was gone from us.

Tearing up, Vilho described her late cousin as someone who was always happy, friendly and never moody. She said Haimbodi was focused on taking care of her children.

Although she had only a Grade 8 education, Vilho said her cousin was always willing to work hard, and to do any job to take care of her children.

A third cousin, Edward Willem, said he wished Nghitiwa had just come to Haimbodi's family and told them what she owed him so that they could have paid him.

"If someone says they don't want you anymore, just accept it. Killing is not the answer," Willem said. Grief-stricken Nginongelo said losing his daughter in such a manner was very painful.

"I don't feel well not having my daughter anymore. I don't feel well at all," Nginongelo said.

Relatives said Haimbodi's mother, Rebecca Nangolo, had fallen ill a few days before her daughter's murder.

"Her mom had this heavy feeling in her heart before the incident, and one can only think that it was because she was going to lose her daughter," Vilho said.

Although it was still hard to believe that they had lost a sister, cousin, daughter and mother, the family said they have accepted it, and have also made peace with Nghitiwa's family.

"His family came here, and the two families talked.

There is no anger and no resentment," Willem said.

Cautioning men in relationships, Haimbodi's aunt, Sarah Lukas, passionately spoke against resorting to violence to solve problems in relationships.

Lukas said men should stop listening to random advice to deal with break-ups, and should rather seek the assistance of a social worker.

She also said women should get out of relationships in which they are not happy or are threatened with violence or death.

For now, the family said they had to deal with the painful hole left in their midst by the death of Haimbodi.

Vilho said that Haimbodi's daughter did not want to sleep because she feared seeing her mother in her sleep.

"She left a big gap. He took away a mother of two young children. The times her daughter would finally fall asleep, she would get up every time shouting that her mother is dead and gone," Vilho stated.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements for Haimbodi are still being finalised, and the family said they would notify friends and the community of the dates and times of the memorial service and funeral.

Martin Shihepo said his uncle Nghitiwa was not violent and that the family was shocked when they heard about the incident. "This was his first and last bad act," Shihepo said.

Haimbodi's supervisor at Lida Cleaning Services, Lydia Melani, described her as very quiet and hardworking.

She said on the Friday after the incident, she got to their workstation at the Roman Catholic Hospital to find Haimbodi's coleagues in tears.

"I could not believe when they told me what happened. We went to her place and still found her uniform hanging on the washing line," Melani said.

She added that Haimbodi had applied for leave from 1 to 20 April on the day she was killed.