Angola: Huambo - Electric Turbines Arrive in Future Power Plant

Huambo — The two power generation and power supply turbines, each with a capacity of 25 megawatts, arrived on Monday in Belém future power plant, 11 kilometers from the city of Huambo.

The reception of the equipment, on site, was made by the governor of Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, and by the head of the company in charge of the assembly of the turbines, Francisco Ferreira, among other individuals.

Speaking to the press, Francisco Ferreira informed that until the first fortnight of April, the assembly of the two US-made turbines will be completed until the first fortnight of April.

So, he said, 285 workers are for the undertaking, including 270 are Angolans, considering that both major equipment will revolutionize the electrification system of Huambo province.

Francisco Ferreira pointed out that the turbine installation works are safeguarding the relevant aspects of the protection of the natural environment, and it is expected that the equipment will be able to run on butane gas instead of diseal.

At present, Huambo province has two sources of electricity production (the Hydroelectric Power Plant of Ngove and the Benfica Thermal Power Station) that produce between 20 and 30 megawatts, insufficient to meet the growing demand.

With the installation of the two new turbines, totaling 73 megawatts, it is expected a coverage of the city of Huambo in the order of 90 percent, contemplating areas that are deprived of electricity supply and its extension to new neighborhoods.