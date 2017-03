Luanda — The Angolan renowned researcher and university professor, Fernando Gamboa, died on Monday night at the Girassol clinic in Luanda, where he was hospitalized.

A family source told the National Radio of Angola (RNA) that the historian Fernando Gamboa was submitted to a surgical intervention due to renal failure.

The famous professor of History of the Agostinho Neto University, who commented regularly on RNA and TPA, died at the age of 65.