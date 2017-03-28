28 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ahmed Kathrada - Hamba Kahle Mkhonto - Tributes for a Life Well Lived

By Jillian Green

South African flags are to fly at half mast as the country mourns the passing of Struggle stalwart, Ahmed Kathrada.

Uncle Kathy. Mr K. Kathy. Ahmed. Comrade. Son of the Soil.

He was known by many names to many people.

And on Tuesday some of those people remembered Struggle stalwart, Ahmed Kathrada who died, aged 87, during the early hours of the morning following a short illness.

Speaking at a prayer meeting for Mr K at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, an emotional Zenani Mandela remembers a man who came to be her "other father".

"He was my father's closest friend, his brother and confidante," Mandela said, adding that it was abundantly clear that millions of South Africans considered Kathrada family.

Mandela called on South Africans to keep Kathrada and Nelson Mandela's legacy alive by fighting for and ensuring that their ideals stay a tangible part of the country and its government.

"Uncle Kathy practised what he preached, he walked the talk...we should not forget the sacrifices that they made."

Kathrada spent 26 years in jail - 18 of which on Robben Island - after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, with hard labour, alongside Mandela, Denis...

