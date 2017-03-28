South Africa: PE Families Live With Burst Sewer Pipe for Three Years

Two families in Port Elizabeth are still waiting for the municipality to fix a sewer pipe which burst outside their houses more than three years ago.

Pumla Shaik, 54, and her neighbour Mbuyiselo Vena, 41, of Bugcisa street in Wells Estate say they spend most of their time inside their houses to avoid the smell, the flies and the mosquitoes.

Shaik said she had moved into her house late in 2013 and the problem had started three days later. "The main underground pipe burst, spilling out sewage all over our backyards."

She said she had contacted Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality repeatedly over the years, but nothing had been done.

"The children are always indoors to avoid them contracting diseases.The whole backyard is full of flowing sewage," said Shaik, who lives with her six grandchildren.

"This river of sewage is also attracting pigs. I don't have pigs myself, but these animals come from elsewhere to feed and play in the muddy water."

"We are living in hell here," she said.

Shaik said one municipal official said they had failed to contact her because her phone was on voice mail. "This is a lie because my cell phone is always on," she said.

Another official had told her there was no trace of her house on the municipal records. "I am receiving services letters for water and electricity every month from the same municipality. How could it happen that my address is not appearing in their system?" she asked.

Vena said he had also complained to the municipality and former ward councillor. "The spill has also spread into the nearby playground, robbing our children of their only playing ground."

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the main sewer had been "vandalised" and filled with stones and rubble, and a special "super sucker" had to be used to clear it.

A few days after GroundUp contacted Mniki, municipal repair workers came to the area to inspect the street.

"They promised to come back soon with the relevant equipment and a sucker truck to clean the area," Shaik told GroundUp. "I am hopeful that they will fulfil their promise."