28 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola/South Africa: Palancas Negras Need to Be More Creative Against South Africa

Dundo — Former Angolan international Luís António Cazengue said Monday that the players of the national team should be more organized and creative in the friendly match with South Africa, under the FIFA Date.

The sports agent, who was in a course on sports observation, called "Scouting", held from 23 to 26 this month in Dundo, said moments before returning to Luanda that it is necessary for athletes to work more from the competitive point of view, so as to be able to reach the last third offensive and score goals.

He considered the opponent more organized, but said that it would be a good challenge for the Palancas Negras to show the other part of the "face", aiming for a win or at least a draw.

In the first friendly match this year, the Palancas Negras lost last Saturday in Maputo to Mozambique by 0-2, a game that marked the debut of Brazilian coach Beto Bianchi.

The national team will be involved as from next June in the tournament qualifying for the final phase of the African Cup of Nations (CAN2018) in Cameroon.

Angola will play Burkina Faso in the first round.

