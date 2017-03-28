Nigeria: Alleged Abduction - Traditional Ruler to Remain in Prison Till April 27

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court on Monday adjourned the case involving Mr Damina Ishaku, the Chief of Kurama in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, to April 27 for further mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the adjournement was due to the absence of the Chief Magistrate, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, who was said to be attending a seminar.

The court had earlier fixed March 27 for further mention of the case instituted by the police against the traditional ruler and three others namely; Danjuma Barau, Nomau Alhassan and Umar Sani.

Six other suspects in the case, namely; Abdulkarim Monday, Rabiu Ahmadu, Salisu Abdullahi, Abdullahi Sani, Shehu Caleb and Mohammed Shamsudeen, were said to be at large.

All the suspects are facing a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, assault and kidnapping.

They were accused of having a hand in the disappearance of one Yusuf Ori of Kawo Village in Yankasuwa area of the chiefdom.

The court had remanded the traditional chief and the three in prison custody on March 25 and fixed March 27, for further mention of the case.

The prosecutor, Insp. Anthony Idoko, had told the court that accused persons conspired on May 10, 2016, went to the house of Ori, took him forcefully and handed him over to personnel of the Nigerian Army on the suspicion that he was a member of a kidnapping gang in the area.

Idoko had said that since then, all effort to trace the where about of Ori had proved abortive, adding that the offences were contrary to Section 97, 265 and 273 of the Penal Code.

