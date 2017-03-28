28 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gordhan v Guptas - Guptas Win First Round in Court As Details of 72 'Suspicious' Transactions Struck From Record

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Gupta-owned companies each made concessions in court on Tuesday in a case in which the minister seeks a declaratory order stating he cannot interfere in the decision by major banks to close Gupta-owned accounts. The big win went to the Guptas as the court struck out a Financial Intelligence Centre certificate detailing 72 suspicious transactions. By GREG NICOLSON.

The North Gauteng High Court was packed with many of the country's top advocates on Tuesday as a full bench of judges began hearing Gordhan's application. Proceedings started with judges quizzing Matthew Chaskalson, representing President Jacob Zuma, named in papers from Standard Bank, as to why he was there if the President was not party to the case. Chaskalson later asked to be excused, withdrawing Zuma's involvement.

In the much-awaited case pitting Gordhan against the Gupta family and its businesses, the judges will attempt to cut away some of the periphery issues distracting from the matter at hand.

The Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers, which was represented separately from the family's Oakbay, said Gordhan should not be represented by the state attorney, claiming he hadn't given authority in writing, had a personal agenda, and should personally pay the...

