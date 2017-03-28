28 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Most States Would Have Collapsed Without Buhari's Bailout - Masari

By Andrew Agbese

Katsina — Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has said most states in Nigeria would have collapsed if not for the bailout funds from the federal government.

Speaking at an interactive session during the 2017 Media Summit in Katsina, the governor commended President Muhammad Buhari for assisting the states in their trying periods, saying no president in Nigeria had been able to do what he had done for states so far.

He said the president released monies to the states from the excess crude account at the initial stages, then released another tranche from which each state received billions of naira and came again with another package to enable state government to pay salaries, then the Paris club refund.

"If these bailouts were not available the states would collapsed‎," he asserted, and assured that the machinery he had put on ground would rescue Katsina State from backwardness and put it in the league of the most developed states in the country within the next five years.

