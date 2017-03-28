press release

MEC Masike: Let's work together to stop spread of TB

Though tuberculosis (TB) is curable even if you are HIV positive, it remains one of the leading causes of death in South Africa. This can be attributed to patients defaulting on treatment that leads to Multi Drug Resistant TB (MDR TB) and Extreme Drug TB, which is difficult to treat.

MDR TB patients at the Tshepong Hospital TB Unit have laid blame on stigma and discrimination as a major contributing factor to defaulter treatment.

"I faced stigma and discrimination from friends and some of my relatives when I was diagnosed with TB. People diagnosed me with HIV just because I was losing weight.

"However, with support from my family and health professionals from Tshepong Hospital I managed to beat MDR TB," Tebogo Kotokoane said during TB dialogues.

The department of health organised TB dialogues with TB patients and their families, and health professionals to mark World TB Day. The dialogues were facilited by Health MEC, Dr. Magome Masike. World TB Day is commemorated every year on the 24th of March.

The commemoration was held under the theme "Unite to end TB and HIV: South African leaders taking action". The theme calls on citizens to take a stand against stigma and discrimination, and for authorities to make TB treatment accessible for all.

Speaking during the TB dialogues, MEC Masike said society need to work together with government to reduce number of infections.

He said majority of people remain untested making it even more difficult for us to control the spread of the disease.

"It is important to go to the nearest clinic as soon as one coughs persistently, lose weight, and sweat at night.

"This way the diseases will be treated immediately cured before it could start resisting to treatment and before it could spread to other people.

"We will continue to reiterate these symptoms with the aim of enlightening people about this disease," Masike said.

Issued by: North West Health