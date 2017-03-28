28 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SASSA Spent Over R3 Million On Failed Grants Takeover Training

Sassa spent over R3m to accommodate managers who were sent to regional offices in preparation for the agency's eventual failed bid to take over payment of grants.

Various SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) senior managers were seconded to its regional offices over the last two years to upskill staff, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said in a written parliamentary reply released on Tuesday.

"Sassa has adopted a two-phase approach regarding the takeover of grants," she said in response to a question from DA MP Leonard Basson.

"In preparation of this approach the agency has to prepare its personnel for such a function, which includes the following: capacity building, strategic placements of its current personnel including the regional executives and executives."

Fourteen senior managers were seconded from April 1, 2015 to January 31, 2017, while a further four were seconded from February 1, 2017 to the present day to help them gain experience in the grants system.

All were accommodated in hotels and furnished apartments. The total estimated cost to-date for this was R3 097 998, taken from the compensation of employees and leases savings.

All staff arranged their own transport, except two, at a cost of R213 782.

Sassa officials revealed in Parliament this month that they realised in April 2016 that the agency would not be capable of taking over the grants scheme from current service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The Constitutional Court ruled on March 17 that the illegal contract between CPS and Sassa be extended for one more year, with no extra benefits for CPS, while Sassa looked for a new service provider.

News24

