Nigeria: Corps Member Equips, Donates Healthcare Centre to Gishiri Residents

A corps member, Dr. Iroabuchi Promise Nwanneka, has equipped and donated a primary health care to residents of Gishiri, an Abuja suburb.

The centre built by the corps member was equipped with beds, consultation couch and other furniture.

She said she was moved to execute the project when she saw the dearth of social amenities in the community.

She said she built the centre having consulted with the community elders on their most pressing need.

Iroabuchi said even though the project was commissioned, it had not achieved her dream yet and promised to work closely with the community to actualise her dream.

In his remarks, the NYSC state coordinator, AbdulRazaq Salau, expressed satisfaction with the project and also commended the corps member for her selfless nature and following diligently the guidelines for NYSC projects.

He also thanked the community for supporting corps members and urged them to put the centre to good use.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Adamu Nuhu, said the project was a sign that the corps member felt their pains.

He said with the commissioning of the project, residents would stop going to Jahi or Maitama General Hospital for medical treatment.