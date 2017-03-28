Nigeria: Unijos Now Paying N23 Million Monthly for Electricity

Jos — Management of university of Jos yesterday stated that as part of the huge expenditure it incurs in its effort to provide a conducive learning environment, it was now saddled with a monthly electricity bill of N23 million.

A statement issued by the institution's Registrar/Secretary to Council/Senate, Monday Danjem, while justifying the recent harmonized school charges of N45,000 for undergraduate students noted that the University was paying a monthly charge of N12million for electricity supply in the past but stressed that it has recently been increased to N23million per month.

The statement noted that; "The University is now saddled with responsibility of sourcing for how it can make up for the shortfall."