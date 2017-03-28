28 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Feature Phones Make Huge African Comeback

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Erik Hersman
(file photo).

Smartphone sales in Africa are slowing down as feature phones drive growth on the continent.

According to data provided by industry tracker International Data Corporation (IDC) the smartphone market totalled 95.37 million units by the end of 2016.

While this represents growth of 3.4% year-on-year, it is significantly less than the double-digit growth trends of previous years.

However, the main driver of mobile phone sales have been feature phones which grew by a whopping 16.1%, taking the devices to 56% of the total African handset market.

"Africa has always been a tough market for mobile phone companies to crack, and in 2016 that challenge got even harder," said Simon Baker, programme director for mobile devices at IDC CEMA.

He added that currency fluctuations in North Africa and the devaluation of the Nigerian naira contributed negatively to the growth of smartphones.

But price also plays a key role in smartphone adoption in Africa.

"To grow significantly in these markets, vendors have to be able to address the continent's large low-income population by providing phones that are priced very competitively. As such, global vendors are cautious of the lower-priced Chinese brands now entering the market and are keeping a close eye on them," said Ramazan Yavuz, research manager for mobile devices in Africa at IDC CEMA.

Samsung leads the African market with 26 million units, followed by Transsion and Huawei.

IDC said that 3G handsets accounted for more than half of new smartphone shipments, but 4G devices increased their sales by 50%, leading the organisation to predict that 4G devices will dominate Africa by 2018.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mandela's Comrade Ahmed Kathrada Has Died

"Kathy" was one of the most well-known, well-liked and most respected leaders of the South African revolution Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.