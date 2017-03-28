28 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Katsina PDP On the Fence Over Sheriff, Makarfi Feud

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The leadership logjam in the PDP can be resolved when warring parties sheath their swords and embrace dialogue, Katsina PDP chairman, Salisu Majigiri, has said.

"We in Katsina PDP are for reconciliation; we believe it is the only way out for amicable resolution of the crisis," he said.

Speaking with Daily Trust on phone, Majigiri expressed belief that taking sides in support of Senators Ali Sheriff or Ahmed Makarfi by the state chapter of the party would only polarise the party more.

In Katsina, he said, several mechanisms have been put in place by the party leadership to bring an end to the impasse, noting that it would be good for both factions to meet and resolve the problem amicably.

"Reconciliation is the best option; the media must desist from publicising mudslinging as suggested by the reconciliation committee. The division in the PDP will not augur well in the long run," he said.

