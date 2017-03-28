28 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Warehouse Fire Still Under Investigation - MEC

The cause of the fire at Transnet's warehouse in Rossburgh, Durban, is still under investigation, KwaZulu-Natal's economic development MEC said on Tuesday.

A full report was still being compiled, which would include an assessment of the potential effects the smoke from the burnt plastic and wax stored in the warehouse might have on people, MEC Sihle Zikalala told reporters during a site inspection.

The KwaZulu-Natal government, eThekwini municipality, and Transnet were involved in the probe.

"We would want to calm the community and assure our people that we're on top of the situation," he said.

The building was owned by Transnet and leased to a private company which used it to store goods.

"This disaster affects the economy of this province and the country," said Zikalala.

Chief executive at Transnet property, Thabo Lebelo, said the investigation would include determining what was in the warehouse.

Ethekwini municipality fire chief Enoch Sithole told News24 that about 13 fire engines and over 150 firefighters had extinguished the blaze, which broke out on Friday.

Inside the warehouse on Tuesday, firefighters were putting out the last of the fire.

