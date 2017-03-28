South Africa: Kathrada 'A Man of Enormous Courage' - HSF

Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada was a man of enormous courage and perseverance, the Helen Suzman Foundation said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness and deep regret that the Helen Suzman Foundation has been alerted to the death of Ahmed Mohamed Kathrada," it said in a statement.

"He was one of the most prominent figures associated with President Nelson Mandela. He was a man of enormous courage and perseverance. He was also a man with a keen and warm sense of humour."

His regard for the late Helen Suzman was widely known and, on the occasion of the book launch of Lord Renwick's biography of Suzman, he spoke very warmly of her.

The HSF sent its condolences to his wife Barbara Hogan, his family, friends and comrades.

Kathrada died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He was 87.

Source: News24