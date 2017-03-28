28 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kathrada 'A Man of Enormous Courage' - HSF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada was a man of enormous courage and perseverance, the Helen Suzman Foundation said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness and deep regret that the Helen Suzman Foundation has been alerted to the death of Ahmed Mohamed Kathrada," it said in a statement.

"He was one of the most prominent figures associated with President Nelson Mandela. He was a man of enormous courage and perseverance. He was also a man with a keen and warm sense of humour."

His regard for the late Helen Suzman was widely known and, on the occasion of the book launch of Lord Renwick's biography of Suzman, he spoke very warmly of her.

The HSF sent its condolences to his wife Barbara Hogan, his family, friends and comrades.

Kathrada died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He was 87.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mandela's Comrade Ahmed Kathrada Has Died

"Kathy" was one of the most well-known, well-liked and most respected leaders of the South African revolution Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.