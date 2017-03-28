South Africa: ANCYL, EFF Pay Tribute to Kathrada

The ANC Youth league felt "naked and stripped" of revolutionary knowledge following the death of Ahmed Kathrada on Tuesday morning.

The EFF called on South Africans to learn from "Uncle Kathy's" selflessness in helping the marginalised and ensuring their voices were heard.

The two organisations on Tuesday joined the chorus of tributes for the anti-apartheid fighter and ANC veteran.

"The movement drew inspiration and wisdom from Cde Kathy till his last breath, we are left naked and stripped of our reservoir of revolutionary knowledge with the passing of our icon," the ANCYL said in a statement.

It applauded Kathrada for his contribution to the league during its early days.

"Cde Kathy belonged to the generation of Youth Leaguers in the form of Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, Walter Sisulu and many others who are described as the crème de la crème of our movement."

Kathrada's death should inspire the league's members to emulate the values which the struggle icon, who spent 26 years of his life in prison, espoused and to "to pick up the spear and soldier on".

"We will protect his movement that he loved till his last breath," the league said.

The EFF called on people to adopt his uncompromising posture in the fight against corruption.

"We must be prepared, as he did, to pay even with our lives and imprisonment if needs be as he did," the party said in a statement.

"His efforts are recognised by the world as he formed part of the collective that lived to defeat the murderous apartheid regime."

Source: News24