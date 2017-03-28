South Africa: Sex Trap Date Costs Sandton Man R190 000

A 54-year-old Sandton man was robbed of R190 000, allegedly by a woman who lured him on a sex date, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

He met her on an online dating site and they exchanged messages for about two weeks before agreeing to meet at the Sunnypark Mall in Sunnyside, Pretoria, last Monday, Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

"It was all systems go when the two mates proceeded to a flat at Jorrisen Street for a sex encounter."

Shortly after their arrival at the flat, the man started undressing for what was supposed to be a "moment of pleasure", Mavimbela said.

The situation turned ugly when three armed men entered the bedroom and threatened the man with a handgun. One of the suspects accused the man of sleeping with his wife.

"The suspects demanded the victim's bank cards and pin codes. He was forced to open his banking application on the cellphone, where more transactions were allegedly made."

The man was held in the flat for about four hours, during which time the thieves went on a shopping spree, spending almost R190 000.

Criminals in the Sunnyside area were using women to lure victims into sex traps that quickly turned into robberies or hijackings, Mavimbela warned.

"We urge the public to either avoid online dating or follow all the online dating precautions to the letter."

Source: News24