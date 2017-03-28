28 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Ambulance Targeted While Paramedics Help Woman in Labour

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thieves broke into an ambulance while paramedics were helping a patient in Kensington, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning, a provincial health official said.

The crew had rushed into the house in Vliegtuig Street, Windermere around 01:30, to help a woman in labour, emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Daniels said.

While inside, someone broke into the ambulance and stole medical equipment and one of the staff member's belongings.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they were investigating the theft out of the motor vehicle.

An ER24 response vehicle was vandalised along with other vehicles in Strand on Monday night.

A man in a bakkie pulled over outside advanced life support paramedic Ryan Wills's home, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The man apparently used a baton-like object to break off the rear-view mirrors of the response vehicle before fleeing.

"It is understood that several other vehicles in the area sustained similar damage over the past few days," said Meiring.

Residents alerted the Strand Neighbourhood Watch, which initiated a search.

About an hour later, the man was found and authorities were called to the scene. Meiring said a malicious damage to property case would be opened.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mandela's Comrade Ahmed Kathrada Has Died

"Kathy" was one of the most well-known, well-liked and most respected leaders of the South African revolution Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.