South Africa: Cape Ambulance Targeted While Paramedics Help Woman in Labour

Thieves broke into an ambulance while paramedics were helping a patient in Kensington, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning, a provincial health official said.

The crew had rushed into the house in Vliegtuig Street, Windermere around 01:30, to help a woman in labour, emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Daniels said.

While inside, someone broke into the ambulance and stole medical equipment and one of the staff member's belongings.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they were investigating the theft out of the motor vehicle.

An ER24 response vehicle was vandalised along with other vehicles in Strand on Monday night.

A man in a bakkie pulled over outside advanced life support paramedic Ryan Wills's home, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The man apparently used a baton-like object to break off the rear-view mirrors of the response vehicle before fleeing.

"It is understood that several other vehicles in the area sustained similar damage over the past few days," said Meiring.

Residents alerted the Strand Neighbourhood Watch, which initiated a search.

About an hour later, the man was found and authorities were called to the scene. Meiring said a malicious damage to property case would be opened.

Source: News24